ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,599.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

