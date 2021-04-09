Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.