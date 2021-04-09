AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AT. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

AT opened at C$14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market cap of C$765.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.51. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Insiders have sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 in the last ninety days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

