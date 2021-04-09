Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $778.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.