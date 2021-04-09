Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 40.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.