Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,199 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $494.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.79 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

