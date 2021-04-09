ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

