Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

