Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Critical Survey

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cenovus Energy 0 7 10 0 2.59

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 54.85%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.13 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 1.03 $1.65 billion $0.28 27.79

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

