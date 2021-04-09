Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$553.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

