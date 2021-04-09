Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.73. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,181,426 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.