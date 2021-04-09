Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. 13,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.