Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.