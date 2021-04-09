Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

