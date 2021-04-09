Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.46.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Afya has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after buying an additional 224,496 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Afya by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

