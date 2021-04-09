Aion Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $222.05 million and approximately $34.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.02 or 1.00099064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00458128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00328582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.18 or 0.00777189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00113127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

