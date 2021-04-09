Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada stock opened at C$26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.