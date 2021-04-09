Airbloc Price Tops $0.0694 on Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $11,783.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

