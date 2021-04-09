Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $575.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.73. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.