ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,135.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $16,079.63 and approximately $20,135.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00086427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00613818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,078,631 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.