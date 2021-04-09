Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. Allegion has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

