AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.95. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 167,538 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.