Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 3,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $685.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.