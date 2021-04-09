Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner Sells 27,500 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

