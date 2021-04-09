Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,325 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

