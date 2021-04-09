Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.