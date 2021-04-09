Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $800.60 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $440.00 and a one year high of $802.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $726.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

