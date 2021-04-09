Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.