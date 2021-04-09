Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 34,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 341,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

