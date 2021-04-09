Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.88 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

