Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 266.25 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.75 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £283.61 million and a P/E ratio of 51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.94.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

