Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,254.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,069.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

