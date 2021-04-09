Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 63.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

