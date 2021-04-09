Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE ACH opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.