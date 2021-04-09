Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,299.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,175.41. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,017.66 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

