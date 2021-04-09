Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

