American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lantheus worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.78 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.