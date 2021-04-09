American International Group Inc. Has $528,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.