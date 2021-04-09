American International Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

