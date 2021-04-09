American International Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHYF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

