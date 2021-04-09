American International Group Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ardagh Group worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $479.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

