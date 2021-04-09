American Research & Management Co. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,615.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 83,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.