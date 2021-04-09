American Research & Management Co. Sells 425 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

