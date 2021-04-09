American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.