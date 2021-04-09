Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $240.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $207,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

