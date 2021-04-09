Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $246.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

