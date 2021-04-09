Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.95

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.95 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.18). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 9,348 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.17. The stock has a market cap of £125.17 million and a PE ratio of 41.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

