AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

AMMO stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

