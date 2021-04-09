Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,851 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $181,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.