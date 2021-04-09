Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,244,379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 660.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $193,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,449,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.